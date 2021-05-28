Kodagu military canteens see unusual queues for supplies

May 28, 2021

Canteens at Virajpet and Madikeri get a raw deal always, says IAF Veteran Sergeant

Kushalnagar: Long queues were seen at military canteens in Virajpet and Madikeri this morning as ex-servicemen and their family members lined up to buy groceries and their quota of liquor.

Shops selling essential items in Kodagu are allowed to open only three days a week — Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Reports from Madikeri said that ex-servicemen began queuing up in front of the canteens since 3 am today as the canteen authorities had communicated to them that the quota of supplies for the month of May would be distributed this month end only for two days. Ex-servicemen rushed to the canteens today not to miss their quota for May.

The military canteens at Virajpet and Madikeri are the extension canteens of Golden Palm Canteen of Karnataka and Kerala Army Sub Area, Bengaluru.

Journalists heckled

The unusually long queues attracted media attention and two reporters who went to cover the event were allegedly heckled by the Police and security guards. One lady journalist’s mobile phone was snatched and thrown onto the road while she was video-graphing the incident. Before heckling the journalists, the Police demanded identity cards from them and the journalists told the Police that they had kept their identity cards at home.

After the chaotic incident, the journalists complained to Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra that they were pushed around by the Police. The SP has promised action against her staff if they have erred. Even the manager of the Military canteen has assured that action will be taken against those who heckled the journalists.

Reacting on the incident, Kodagu Press Club President B.R. Savitha Rai said that the journalists should have carried their identity cards. “Not carrying identity cards while reporting and arguing with the Police is not a right thing though the incident is unfortunate. In this time of crisis, the Police have every right to question anyone. In a democracy, even journalists have the right to cover any event, provided they carry their identity cards,” she said.

Step-motherly treatment

Meanwhile, Hon. Legal Advisor of T. Shettigeri Ex-Servicemen Association and Veteran Sergeant of Indian Air Force Mandetira N. Subramani has stated that the officer-in-charge of Golden Palm Canteen, Bengaluru, could have taken some interest to send the consignment of groceries and liquor to its extension counters in Madikeri and Virajpet on priority in the beginning of every month instead of sending the consignments at the fag end of every month.

“This mad rush and the ugly scene at Madikeri would have been avoided,” he stated in a letter to the senior manager of Golden Palm Canteen. “Despite Kodagu being a cradle of general officers and gallant senior army officers and soldiers, the canteens at Madikeri and Virajpet are being given a raw deal with step-motherly treatment by sending the monthly consignments of grocery and liquor always in the middle or end of the month,” he added.

Subramani has appealed to the senior manager to streamline things and send the consignments at the beginning of every month so that people can have enough time to purchase and the month-end rush is avoided especially during pandemic times.