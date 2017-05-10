KSCA to conduct Umpires exams
Sports

KSCA to conduct Umpires exams

KSCA will be conducting umpires examination in the month of May/June. Below are the details:

a) Last date for registration is May 15, b) Examination will be conducted on Laws of Cricket (2000 code 6th Edition -2015), c) Candidates above 18 years & below 40 years can appear for the exams, d) Coaching Classes & Examination date will be intimated later, e) Examination fee Rs. 250.

For registration, visit KSCA Mysuru zone office at SDNRW Stadium, Gangothri Glades or contact Ph: 0821- 2519900.

May 10, 2017

5 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “KSCA to conduct Umpires exams”

  1. Abhimanyu pareek says:
    September 29, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Hello sir I want to become umpire so what can i do for that

    Reply
  2. Shubha KV says:
    October 17, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Hello …

    I want to pursue my career in Umpiring.. please i want to know the procedures to become an Umpire.

    Reply
  3. ARIF BALEKUNDRI says:
    December 7, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Hello
    i relly interested to work on a field as a umpire please inform me when was exam time table im from belgavi dharwad zone

    Reply
  4. vishnugovind says:
    April 23, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    please let us the procedure for writing cricket umpiring exam ,

    Reply
  5. vishnugovind says:
    April 23, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    please let us the procedure for writing cricket umpiring exam ,

    Reply

