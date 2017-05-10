KSCA to conduct Umpires exams

KSCA will be conducting umpires examination in the month of May/June. Below are the details:

a) Last date for registration is May 15, b) Examination will be conducted on Laws of Cricket (2000 code 6th Edition -2015), c) Candidates above 18 years & below 40 years can appear for the exams, d) Coaching Classes & Examination date will be intimated later, e) Examination fee Rs. 250.

For registration, visit KSCA Mysuru zone office at SDNRW Stadium, Gangothri Glades or contact Ph: 0821- 2519900.