KSOU holds 21st Convocation

January 31, 2026

Hon. Doctorates conferred on eight personalities

41,206 candidates receive degrees; 65 get gold medals

Ph.Ds awarded to 68 research scholars

Governor Gehlot calls for using knowledge for nation’s progress

Mysore/Mysuru: In all 41,206 candidates received various degrees at the 21st annual convocation of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) held at the Convocation Bhavan in the city this morning.

Among the total number of candidates, 10,691 candidates, belonged to 2021-22 January to 2023-24 cycle and 30,515 candidates belonged to 2013-14 and 2014-15 cycle.

Of the total 10,691 candidates, highest of 6,704 were females and 3,987 males, who received Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) degrees, besides, 68 research scholars including 23 females and 45 males, receiving Ph.D degrees in various subjects. That apart, 65 candidates were given gold medals and 62 cash prizes.

Among the total 30,515 candidates, highest of 4,051 female candidates received Post Graduate (PG) degrees and 2,061 male candidates. In Under Graduation category, highest of 2,271 were females and 711 male candidates.

Honoris causa (Hon. Doctorates) were conferred on eight personalities from different sectors. They are S. Shivakumar, from Harsha Institutions, Bengaluru, Satish Kumar D. Kaggere, Founder and Secretary, Kids International School, Tumakuru, Brahmakumari Lakshmiji, Prajapita Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Mysuru, K.B. Lingaraju, President of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI) and founder of Hebbalu Foundation, Hebbal, Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji of Sri Yoganarasimha Swamy Temple, Mysuru, Shivashankar Tokare from Bidar, B.S. Nagabhushana Atri from Hassan and retired IAS officer Dr. C. Somashekar, President of Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat.

MLC C.T. Ravi receiving Ph.D degree from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot during 21st convocation of Karnataka State Open University in city this morning as KSOU VC Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse looks on.

Guv lauds KSOU

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who presided over the convocation ceremony, gave a clarion call to graduates, to make judicious use of the knowledge gained for the country’s progress, along with their personal development. KSOU has been rendering a notable service by imparting higher education to the candidates irrespective of homemakers, professionals and others.

Union Minister’s address

Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region, who was scheduled to deliver convocation address, skipped the ceremony. However, his pre-recorded two-minute address was screened at the ceremony, where he lauded KSOU for providing a platform for thousands of candidates to avail higher education.

KSOU Vice-chancellor Prof. Sharanappa V. Halse, delivered the welcome address and read out the annual report.

IPS Officer M.S. Geetha (Geetha Prasanna), who had previously served as DCP (Crime & Traffic) in Mysuru and currently serving as SP of Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF), seen with her Ph.D degree certificate awarded by KSOU.

MLC, IPS officer

MLC C.T. Ravi, IPS Officer Geetha Prasanna, who had previously served as the DCP (Crime & Traffic) in the city, were notable among Ph.D degree recipients.

Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, who was scheduled to grace the ceremony, was conspicuous by his absence.

Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. C.S. Anand Kumar and Registrar Prof. S.K. Naveen Kumar were present.