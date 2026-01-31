Restoration of Mysore Palace Fort Wall begins
News

Restoration of Mysore Palace Fort Wall begins

January 31, 2026

Varaha Gate roof works near over

Mysore/Mysuru: The restoration works of Fort Wall of Mysore Palace that had developed cracks near Someshwara temple side have begun.

In view of the forthcoming rainy season, that may aggravate the condition of the fort and the battery (where the canons are placed) further, leading to its dilapidation, the Mysore Palace Board took up the matter for discussion at its meeting.

A section of concrete roof of Varaha Gate, the main entrance of Mysore Palace, that had collapsed in December 2025, is being repaired and the works are nearing completion.

After taking the approval at the meeting, the tenders were invited through e-procurement and the work order was issued to B.H. Revaniprasad Constructions Pvt. Ltd., Mysore. The said firm has started the works in compliance with the tender conditions. The Fort Wall will be restored to its original condition and the visual appeal and safety of the Palace will be protected, stated a press release from the Mysore Palace Board.

A barefooted tourist is seen struggling to walk on the jelly stones, with the works on metalling the pathways near Varaha Gate underway, as the interlock tiles laid on the surface of pathways are removed for the repair works.
