Allotment of MUDA sites under 50:50 ratio: BJP leader warns of moving Court if MDA fails to take back sites

January 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging the Government to immediately take back all sites allotted by the then MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) under 50:50 ratio scheme, State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu R. Kautilya has warned of moving the Court if the Government fails to do so.

Addressing a press meet at the BJP office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday, Raghu said that the MUDA alternative sites allotment scam that came to light in 2024 was a dark chapter in the history of Karnataka.

“The scam is worth thousands of crores of rupees with more than 5,000 sites allotted illegally under the then MUDA’s 50:50 ratio scheme. The scam has rendered grave injustice to thousands of shelterless applicants who have been waiting for years to get a site. CM Siddaramaiah was forced to return the 14 sites allotted to his family members following a massive ‘Mysuru Chalo’ rally that was undertaken by the BJP under the leadership of the State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra. The Government should have taken back all the sites allotted under 50:50 ratio scheme by now. But that has not happened,” he maintained.

Stating that the Government renamed MUDA as MDA (Mysuru Development Authority) in order to cleanse the Urban Body of all irregularities, the BJP leader said that the Government named the Mysuru DC as the Chairman of the renamed body. But even after nearly a year of its formation, the MDA has neither launched the process of taking back the sites nor has it began securing all its properties that are scattered across the city and outskirts. Though the ED (Enforcement Directorate) has moved swiftly by taking possession of several sites under a money laundering case, the MDA is yet to act on taking back the illegally allotted sites, he added.

Continuing, Raghu urged the MDA to publish a list of 50:50 ratio sites that have changed hands over the years and to install boards declaring as MDA property on these sites. He also wanted the MDA to register as MDA property in the EC record of such sites.

Noting that a letter has been written to the Government, Deputy Commissioner, Urban Development Dept. and the State Chief Secretary seeking to tack back the illegally allotted sites, he said that the BJP would file a PIL in the High Court if the Government does not act on the letters.

Charging that the ruling party MLAs have got the sites allotted illegally to their supporters, Raghu said, a former City Corporator recently got sites allotted in upscale localities like Kuvempunagar and Saraswathipuram in lieu of the land that was parted with by his family in 1978. All the records pertaining to this allotment will be released in the coming days, he said adding that the BJP would continue its fight against the then MUDA’s irregularities.

Dismissing the claims of Congress Spokesperson M. Lakshmana that BJP MPs have done nothing for Mysuru’s development, Raghu listed out the funds granted by the Union Government for the development of Mysuru-Kodagu LS Constituency.

He pointed out that the current MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar played a key role in the Centre providing Rs. 85 crore for Lakshman Teertha River cleansing at Hunsur, Rs. 45 crore for Channarayapatna Road development, Rs. 77 crore for development of roads near Hinkal Junction on Hunsur Road, Rs. 3,500 crore for Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway, Rs. 711 crore for construction of retaining wall in Kodagu district and funds for the construction of an underpass at Mysuru Ring Road Junction. Lakshmana has made baseless charges against the MP without knowing the efforts of the MP, he maintained.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, who also addressed the press meet, asserted that just because the Special Court for Elected Representatives has accepted the B Report filed by the Lokayukta in the case where the CM’s wife and other family members were allotted 14 sites by MUDA under 50:50 ratio, it does not mean that the case has met its logical end. “The Karnataka HC is hearing the MUDA scam case and even the ED has continued with its probe into the multi-crore MUDA scam. It is ridiculous that Congress workers are celebrating the ruling of the Special Court for Elected Representatives as a victory, even as the case is pending before the HC and the ED,” he noted.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, District (Rural) BJP President K.N. Subbanna, former KEA Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda, Party Spokespersons Mohan, Maheshraje Urs and other leaders were present at the press meet.