MUDA site scheme for achievers stuck in limbo

May 6, 2025

Applicants mull legal action

Mysuru: A scheme launched to allocate 188 sites under the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) ‘H Category’ in Devanur’s Third Stage for State and National-level sportspersons, ex-servicemen and families of deceased Government employees is yet to materialise, even after many years.

A total of 488 achievers from across Karnataka applied for sites under the scheme, collectively paying Rs. 9.60 crore in advance. Despite the passage of time, MUDA has neither finalised the list of beneficiaries nor proceeded with site allotments, leaving applicants in prolonged uncertainty.

The scheme was announced to honour and support achievers, including notable figures such as acclaimed film director Yogaraj Bhat and veteran actor Sundar Raj, who submitted applications with the hope of building homes on the allotted land.

For the past two years, applicants have been repeatedly appealing to MUDA officials, the Deputy Commissioner, elected representatives and the MUDA Chairman to expedite the process. However, their efforts have yielded no results, leading to growing frustration and distress.

With no resolution in sight, many applicants are now considering legal action. They say they are prepared to approach the Courts if the delay continues or if the scheme is scrapped.

Site prices under the scheme were set at Rs. 5.20 lakh for a 20×30 ft. site, Rs. 10.46 lakh for a 30×40 ft. site, Rs. 20.92 lakh for a 40×60 ft. site and Rs. 34.86 lakh for a 50×80 ft. site. However, several applicants, who paid advances by taking loans, now find themselves in financial distress with no land to show for it.

International chess player M.P. Ajith from Mysuru, who applied for a 40×60 site based on his achievements in the sport, said he had paid 10 percent of the amount and was told the matter would be discussed in an upcoming MUDA meeting. “But so far, no action has been taken. We are left in the dark,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that he was previously unaware of the scheme but has now promised to review the issue and ensure necessary steps are taken.

Will Congress scrap BJP scheme?

Sources indicate that a meeting to discuss the pending allocations is scheduled for May 15. However, concerns are growing that the current Congress Government may shelve the scheme, which was introduced during the previous BJP administration. If that happens, applicants have vowed to take the matter to Court. —M.P. Ajith, International Chess Player, Mysuru