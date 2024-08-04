Government gives nod for routine works in MUDA
News

Government gives nod for routine works in MUDA

August 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The routine works in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) which had come to a grinding halt following  the probe into the massive 50:50 ratio sites allotment scam, has now resumed with the Government giving  green signal for works as usual.

The Urban Development Department Under-Secretary K. Latha in a letter written to MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan in this regard, said that the Government has allowed resumption of usual works in MUDA.

Accordingly, works such as Revenue collection, building plans approval, anyakrantha and such other services and works can be carried out as usual, the letter said.

The letter further said that the works must be carried out by sticking to the rules and regulations as underlined in the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act,1987 and in accordance with the current guidelines/directions/norms.

It may be mentioned here that the Government in an order issued on July 2, had asked the MUDA to stop all its routine works until the investigation team verified all documents and records and concluded the probe into the alleged scam.

The Government then had also directed MUDA that disposal of files, implementation of decisions taken at meetings, allotment of sites and such other works be suspended until further orders.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching