Government gives nod for routine works in MUDA

August 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The routine works in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) which had come to a grinding halt following the probe into the massive 50:50 ratio sites allotment scam, has now resumed with the Government giving green signal for works as usual.

The Urban Development Department Under-Secretary K. Latha in a letter written to MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan in this regard, said that the Government has allowed resumption of usual works in MUDA.

Accordingly, works such as Revenue collection, building plans approval, anyakrantha and such other services and works can be carried out as usual, the letter said.

The letter further said that the works must be carried out by sticking to the rules and regulations as underlined in the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act,1987 and in accordance with the current guidelines/directions/norms.

It may be mentioned here that the Government in an order issued on July 2, had asked the MUDA to stop all its routine works until the investigation team verified all documents and records and concluded the probe into the alleged scam.

The Government then had also directed MUDA that disposal of files, implementation of decisions taken at meetings, allotment of sites and such other works be suspended until further orders.