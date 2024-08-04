Karnataka to construct 100 houses for Wayanad landslide victims

August 4, 2024

Death toll touches 357, search on for survivors

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the State Government will construct 100 houses for victims of the landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala.

Siddaramaiah also spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone and assured him of all necessary help apart from promising to construct the houses. He also added that efforts were on to identify the missing persons from Karnataka in Wayanad.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said, “In light of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, Karnataka stands in solidarity with Kerala. I have assured CM Shri @pinarayivijayan of our support and announced that Karnataka will construct 100 houses for the victims. Together, we will rebuild and restore hope.”

Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations in Wayanad entered the sixth consecutive day on Sunday as several people are still feared trapped in the debris. The death toll in the massive landslides that occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad is said to have reached 357.

As per the latest update, 215 bodies and 143 body parts were recovered including 98 males, 87 females and 30 children. The post-mortem procedures were completed on 212 bodies and 140 body parts and 148 bodies were identified by relatives so far.

As many as 78 naval personnel have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations at multiple locations in the Chooralmala and Mundakkai. According to officials, the rescue teams have been deployed at the river base to maintain a continuous supply of material, food and provisions to the affected people.