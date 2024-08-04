Echo of Wayanad landslides tragedy: Officers asked to clear illegal home stays, resorts in Western Ghats

August 4, 2024

Bengaluru: Following the recent landslides in Wayanad, Kerala, which have claimed several hundred lives, the State Government has moved to address activities that threaten the region’s ecology. Officers have been directed to clear all illegal home stays and resorts in the Western Ghats.

In a circular issued by the Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment Eshwar Khandre, it was noted that 11 people died in landslides near Shirur. The recent disasters in Wayanad have underscored the urgency of this issue.

The Government has heeded expert opinions linking recurring landslides to unchecked construction activities, including the clearing of forests and natural peaks in the Western Ghats for coffee plantations, home stays, and resorts.

The deep roots of trees are being destroyed, and peaks are being bulldozed to build roads. Additionally, the heavy vehicle traffic in these areas, combined with the increasing popularity of weekend trips and trekking, has exacerbated the threat.

In response, the Minister has instructed the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department to take action against illegally built residential layouts, farmhouses, home stays and resorts that have encroached upon forest lands since 2015.

This includes areas in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu and Hassan districts. An action report must be filed and submitted within a month.

Minister Eshwar Khandre emphasised the seriousness of the situation, stating, “We are taking action to clear illegally built home stays and resorts. The recent natural calamities have been devastating. Four to five villages in Kerala have been wiped out by landslides, resulting in the deaths of several hundred people.”