Online trading scam: City engineer loses Rs. 27 lakh

August 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: An engineer, who was lured into investing money in online trading with the promise of high profits, has lost a whopping Rs. 27 lakh to an online fraudster.

The engineer, a resident of Kalyangiri Nagar in the city, received a call on July 2 from the number 98311-86175. The caller explained online trading and persuaded him to invest money for substantial returns.

Believing the fraudster, the engineer invested Rs. 15.20 lakh, Rs. 9.65 lakh and Rs. 2.15 lakh, totalling Rs. 27 lakh, through his three bank accounts using the ‘GSESTMGMT’ app, and was subsequently cheated.

He has complained to the city’s CEN Police Station.

