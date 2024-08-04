MCCI-FKCCI delegation to visit Wayanad shortly

August 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A delegation from the Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) is set to visit the flood-hit Wayanad district in Kerala to conduct relief and restoration activities.

Recently, a meeting was held at the MCCI office on D. Devaraj Urs Road, presided over by MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju. During the meeting, former FKCCI President S. Sudhakar Shetty, who had spoken with Wayanad Chamber of Commerce President Johny Patani, emphasised the need for permanent rehabilitation programmes to restore the devastated district.

Shetty, with over three decades of experience in disaster relief, cautioned against sending perishable items like daily use articles, and ready-to-eat foods, as they may deteriorate or be misused before reaching their intended destinations.

He stressed the importance of long-term solutions and suggested that the delegation, in addition to visiting Wayanad, should meet with the local Chamber of Commerce to gather detailed information and understand the specific needs of the rain-affected area.

MCCI Honorary Secretary A.K. Shivaji Rao urged the Presidents of all Mysuru District associations to avoid rushing materials directly, as they may not reach those in need effectively. Joint Director of District Industries Centre (DIC) T. Dinesh has been appointed as the nodal officer for security and relief work.

The meeting was attended by Hon. Secretary of Mysore District Small Scale Industries Association C.M. Subramanian, Mysuru Industries Association Hon. Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain, President of Mysore District Distributors Association Lakhan Naik, President of Hotel Owners Credit Co-operative Society Narayana Hegde, Vice-President of Yadavagiri Industries Association Rajashekaran, and representatives from Hebbal Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, Metagalli Industries Association, M.C. Member Padmanabha and Member Sripathy.