Renowned realtor C.J. Roy ‘shoots’ himself dead

January 31, 2026

Bengaluru: Renowned realtor C.J. Roy (57), the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Confident Group, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licenced gun, at his office here yesterday, hours after the Income Tax (IT) Department officials conducted raids at his company offices over the allegations of tax evasion.

According to the reports available, Roy came to the office on Langford Road near Richmond Circle in the afternoon and faced IT enquiry for an hour. He also handed over some documents to IT personnel and went inside a room to bring another set of documents.

He reportedly shot himself with a gun and was found bleeding with gunshot injuries inside the room. He was immediately shifted to Narayana Hospital in HRS Layout for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries despite efforts made to save him, it is said.

Triggers suspicion

At the time of his death, he was one of the richest businessmen of the country, with his total assets valued at over Rs. 10,000 crore. The nature of his death, has triggered suspicion, with Roy neither having any liabilities nor facing any controversies to coerce him to death, as per preliminary reports.

CCTV footage

It is learnt that the Ashoknagar Police have examined the CCTV footage from Roy’s office chamber. The pistol used in the incident has been seized and the probe into his death is underway, with investigators inspecting his office room for any clues.

However, it is not clear whether Income Tax officers were in his office, when Roy took the extreme step. The IT searches were going on since past two months.

Officials are searching for a possible death note, messages or digital evidence on his mobile phone, to ascertain the reasons that prompted him to end his life. His phone is being examined to monitor the call logs and social media activities.

Investigation on

Speaking to media, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar said the investigation is on.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said, a FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a Director of the Confident Group. Primarily, it appears that Roy has committed suicide, but the investigation is on to ascertain the cause of his death.