Wrestler Tiger Balaji passes away

January 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Tiger Balaji (67), a traditional wrestler and a resident of Sunnadakeri in K.R. Mohalla, passed away following brief illness at a private hospital in city yesterday.

Son of late M.R. Sudarshan, an Olympic champion in weight-lifting, Balaji leaves behind one son, five brothers, three sisters and a host of relatives and friends. His wife Pushpa predeceased him a year ago and his son Jatti Vishnu Balaji had passed away in 2023.

Last rites were performed today at the foot of Chamundi Hill, according to family sources.

Profile

Balaji came into professional wrestling in 1980 and took the then Mysore Maharaja by surprise. Balaji was an aggressive wrestler and once on the field, he would make life difficult for his competitor. Impressed by his wrestling abilities, late royal scion Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar had conferred on him the title “Tiger Balaji.”

Balaji stopped competitive Kusti in 2002 and was officiating as a referee during Vajra Mushti Kalaga held at Mysore Palace during Dasara. With no funds from the Government, Tiger Balaji was meeting his family’s expenses by driving an autorickshaw and selling milk.

Star of Mysore had published an article titled ‘The Royal Mysore Tiger… Now An Auto Driver !’ on Feb. 16, 2018, anniversary issue.