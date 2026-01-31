‘Police Commissioner, Home Minister must not lie’
News

‘Police Commissioner, Home Minister must not lie’

January 31, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking strong exception to statements made by Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar that only ‘phenyl’ was found at the ‘Tuk-Tuk Household Chemicals Production Solution Manufacturing’ unit in the Hebbal Industrial Area, which was recently raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar alleged that they were attempting to cover up a drug syndicate operating in Mysuru.

“Being in responsible positions, they should not suppress facts and lie. The NCB press release clearly exposes their failure to control the drug menace. Officers and the Government must be transparent. Any attempt at a cover-up will erode public faith in the administration,” the MP said.

Addressing a press conference at his office this morning, Yaduveer said, it was “100 percent clear” that drugs were being manufactured at the Hebbal unit.

“As per the official NCB press note, drugs worth Rs. 10 crore and more than 500 kg of materials were seized. Yet, the Police Commissioner claims that only phenyl was found.  This is a ridiculous assertion,” he said.

“If NCB teams from Delhi have to come to Mysuru to seize drugs worth Rs. 10 crore and if Maharashtra Police have to come here to seize synthetic drugs worth Rs. 390 crore, what are our Police doing? Is this not a systemic failure?” he asked.

“To cover up these failures, excuses such as ‘phenyl’ are being fed to the media for public consumption,” he charged.

The MP alleged that a systematic drug syndicate was operating in Mysuru, particularly in the N.R. Mohalla area. “There is a park known as ‘Solution Park’ which has turned into a haven for drug addicts. This network operates right under the nose of the Police, yet no action is taken. Why?”                 the MP questioned.

READ ALSO  ‘Sir Mirza Ismail had joined hands with Nalwadi in pro-people programmes’

Yaduveer said, he had repeatedly demanded the establishment of an NCB unit in Mysuru, given the sensitivity of the issue and the growing prevalence of drug networks in the region.

“I have raised this matter even in Parliament, especially after the seizure of Rs. 390 crore worth of drugs in Mysuru by the Maharashtra Police,” he said.

“Why has there been no concrete action against drug rackets in Mysuru so far, despite repeated seizures by agencies from outside the State?” the MP asked.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching