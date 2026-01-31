Clandestine Lab in Hebbal operational since 2024

January 31, 2026

Factory sealed for forensic investigation

Mysuru/Ahmedabad: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has sealed the drug manufacturing factory in Hebbal for a detailed forensic investigation.

The unit, ‘Tuk-Tuk Household Chemicals Production Solution Manufacturing’ located in Hebbal Industrial Area, was a fully functional clandestine laboratory equipped with sophisticated instruments used for drug manufacturing.

To evade suspicion, the syndicate operated under the guise of manufacturing industrial cleaning chemicals.

The NCB noted that this lab had been operational since 2024 and had successfully distributed multiple consignments. In response to the rising threat of Mephedrone, the Bureau has issued Red Flag Indicators (RFIs) to State authorities.

“This unit, which was being operated under the guise of manufacturing chemicals for cleaning purposes, was taken on rent by co-accused Ganpath Lal and a relative of the mastermind, Mahindra Kumar Vishnoi, who has also been arrested,” the agency said.

Call toll-free number: NCB appeals to public

Appealing to citizens for their cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking, the NCB said that any information regarding the sale of narcotics can be provided to the National Narcotics Helpline (toll-free no. 1933).

Along with this, chemical industries have been instructed to keep a strict watch on the trade of chemicals like 2-bromo-4-methylpropiophenone and mono methylamine (MMA), which are used for the production of mephedrone.

The NCB has requested that manufacturers verify the credentials of all purchasers to ensure these substances are not diverted for illicit drug production.