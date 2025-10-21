KSPCB turns 50
October 21, 2025

Mysuru, Oct.21 (TRR)- Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has said that Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has completed 50 years of meaningful existence and a function has been organised on Oct. 27 in city to celebrate the Golden Jubilee Year of KSPCB.

Chairing a meeting at ZP auditorium recently, he said the KSPCB function will be held jointly for Mysuru and Kodagu districts. Search for a suitable venue to organise the event is on and will be finalised soon, he added.

“Awareness programmes on preventing and managing e-waste, solid waste, wet waste, medical waste, water and air pollution must be organised in Taluk and District-level. Students from schools, colleges and residential schools should participate in the programme,” he said and emphasised the need for creating awareness among youths and students about protecting our environment.

ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, Urban Environment Officer V.S. Kumar, Rural Environment Officer V. Sunil and others were present.

