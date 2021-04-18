KSRTC bus services continue to improve as strike enters twelfth day
News

April 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Government bus transport services in Mysuru saw further improvement this morning , even as the indefinite strike launched by employees of the four State-run Transport Corporations- KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC, seeking fulfilment of their various demands, entered the twelfth day today.

The employees of KSRTCs are on strike since Apr.7 urging the Government for fulfilment of their nine-point charter of demands, which chiefly included salary as per the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission.

Today, more than 175 city buses operated from the City Bus Stand to different localities, which also saw more number of staff reporting for work. So far, more than two-thirds of the over 1,800  employees attached to the four KSRTC City Division Depots  are learnt to have reported back to work.

Services from the Sub-Urban Bus Stand too saw a significant improvement, with more than 60 KSRTC buses operating on mofussil routes to different destinations such as Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru etc. Nearly half of the about 3,000 employees attached to Mysuru Rural Division are said to have returned to work, thus giving rise to the hope that mofussil services may further improve from tomorrow and see a near normal in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, private buses, mini buses and other public transport vehicles, which have been granted temporary permission to run on mofussil routes, continued their service for the twelfth straight day, picking up passengers as usual from the Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

In another development, Bengaluru based BMTC has dealt a big blow to the striking employees by sacking nearly 2,500 employees on the eleventh day of the strike yesterday, according to reports. A majority of the sacked employees included trainees, permanent and experienced drivers and conductors, it is learnt.

