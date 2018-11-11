KSRTC drivers barred from carrying mobiles on duty

Bengaluru/ Mysuru: Beginning Nov.15, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) drivers are banned from carrying mobile phones while on duty. BMTC officials said drivers should keep their cellphones in lockers at their respective depots before getting behind the wheel. Violation of the rule will result in suspension.

While Bengaluru is set to implement such a rule in another five days, similar rule has already been implemented in Mysuru where KSRTC drivers have been strictly told not to use cellphones while driving. “We implemented the system in Mysuru one year back and we conduct frequent checks to enforce the rule and our drivers do not use mobile phones while driving,” said K.H. Srinivas, KSRTC Divisional Controller, who heads the city operations of KSRTC.

“Henceforth, we will conduct stringent checks and will intensify our drive against usage of mobile phones by drivers behind the wheels,” he added.

The decision of banning mobile phones for drivers comes amid rising complaints from passengers against drivers using mobile phones while driving. Even videos of drivers watching movie while driving had gone viral.

“We have received several complaints from passengers that some drivers are making calls, browsing social media and watching videos. The drivers were also involved in violations like signal jumping. We have decided to enforce the rule from Nov. 15 and stringent action will be initiated against violators,” said a senior BMTC official.

“Most drivers use mobile phones, especially when they are stuck in traffic. Some even check their phones while driving, claiming they are experienced to drive through city routes,” he added.

Srinivas said that as soon as the drivers report to duty at the designated bus, they keep the mobile phones in the First Aid Box and open them only after they complete the route schedule. “We have teams to check if drivers are using mobile phones while driving and even ticket checking squads have been asked to keep an eye on drivers using mobile phones while driving,” he said.

Conductors can carry mobile phones but they are not allowed to use them while on duty. In case of an emergency, the driver’s family members can contact the conductor.