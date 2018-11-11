Night-long folk event gets good response

Mysuru: A night-long traditional folk music programme organised for the first time at Kalamandira in city last night by Department of Kannada and Culture on local folk heroes Manteswamy and Male Madeshwara — popularly called ‘Dharage Doddavaru’ among local people — drew huge response from the public. The programme which began around 8 pm, concluded this morning.

People of several of walks of life of all ages who arrived from various villages of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts apart from local residents enjoyed the overnight programme.

The programme was organised with the main intention of creating a platform for native folk singers besides spreading the philosophy of these folk heroes and protect folk art. It was an attempt to reintroduce urban people to their rural beginnings.

The music programme began with the Jugal-Bandi of Male Madeshwara and Manteswamy history by noted folk singers Mysore Gururaj and Malavalli Mahadevaswamy. They and their folk teams captivated the audience with Kannada folk fame songs ‘Chellidaru Malligeya Banasureri Mele’, ‘Madeshwara Barabarade’ and ‘Edagade Kandaya, Balagade Tamburi’.

The department had set up a makeshift platform for artistes and made seating arrangements at the entrance of main door of Kalamandira. A large number of people had occupied the seats and enjoyed the folk songs. In the midnight, the venue was shifted to Kalamandira auditorium inside due to cold weather.

The department had arranged snacks like chakkuli, kodubale, biscuits, tea and coffee for the audience every hour to keep them awake and enjoy the night-long event. It had also arranged holige, payasam, rice and sambar for dinner.

Performers who captured the attention of the gathering through their folk songs were Malavalli Mahadevaswamy and his team who regaled the crowd with life and history of Male Madeshwara, Doddagavi Basappa and his team on Rachappaji and Boppegowdanapurada Salu, Bannuru Kempamma and her team on Doddammathayi, Malavalli Mahadevaswamy on Alambadi Junjegowda, Kattepura Siddaraju and his team on Madivala Machappa, Mysuru Gururaj and his team on Bevinahatti Kalamma, Malavalli Mahadevaswamy and his team on Settiseraguraiah Salu , Malari Colony Channamadu and his team on Kempachari, Kailasamurthy and his team on Sankamma Salu and B.G. Kumar and his team on Siddappaji Salu.

To keep the audience awake, folk artistes, including women, also performed dance sequences and sung folk songs. The department officials bade farewell to all artistes after serving breakfast this morning.

Former MLA Balaraj, Director of Rangayana Bhagirathi Bai Kadam, folklore expert Dr. Sujatha, Director of Kannada and Culture Vishukumar, his wife Sujatha, Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department Dr. K. Rameshwarappa, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture H. Channappa, Akashawani artiste Narasimhamurthy, various folklore experts, artistes, students, members from academic circles, writers and journalists enjoyed the programme.

Neelagaras procession steals the show

A procession of Neelagaras (traditional folk singers) carrying ‘Kandaya’ reflecting the vast folklore history of Manteswamy, his followers Doddammathayi, Rachappaji, Channajamma and Siddappaji stole the show in city yesterday.

The Department of Kannada and Culture had organised the procession as part of overnight folk music programme from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple till Kalamandira. More than 70 Neelagaras along with 300 folk artistes from districts of Mandya, Mysore and Chamarajanagar took part. Participation of Dollu Kunitha, Kamsaale, Nagari and Thamate in the procession was the other main attraction.