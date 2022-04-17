KSRTC introduces weekend Airavat bus from Mysuru to Mumbai

April 17, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another addition to its service for the commuting public, the KSRTC has introduced Airavat Multi-Axle Club class bus service from Mysuru to Mumbai on weekends — Friday and Saturday from Mysuru and Saturday and Sunday from Mumbai.

The bus leaves Mysuru from Sub-urban bus stand at 1 pm on both the days (Friday and Saturday).

It will travel via K.R. Pet, Shravanabelagola, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Belur, Chikkamagalur, Kadur, Shivamogga, Harihar, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Nippani, Kolhapur and Pune to reach Mumbai.

On its return journey, the bus leaves Mumbai at 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday) and travel in the same route to reach Mysuru. The fare is fixed at Rs.1,520 per head.

Advance tickets can be booked through: www.ksrtc.in, according to a press release.