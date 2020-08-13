KSRTC passenger strength improves in Mysuru Division

August 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: There is an increase in the number of passengers travelling the KSRTC buses which had hit a new low in the initial days of lockdown relaxation due to COVID-19 fears. At present, city buses are operating 150 to 200 trips on an average daily, with the passenger useage improving by the day. During normal times, the KSRTC City bus division was operating 436 trips daily.

Likewise the KSRTC Sub-urban bus stand too is witnessing an increase in the number of passengers. There is a demand for buses travelling to Bengaluru and the demand in other moffusil routes such as Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and Hassan too is gradually increasing.

Although KSRTC is operating buses on long routes such as Belagavi (Sleeper coach), Vijayapura, Gadag and Gokarna, the patronisation is not yet up to the expected mark. However, the KSRTC authorities expect the passenger strength to improve considerably in a month.

Meanwhile, sources said that KSRTC Mysuru Rural Division has suffered Rs.75 crore loss.