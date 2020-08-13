MUDA advises site bidders: Register under e-procurement portal for help

August 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh has said that citizens who do not know about e-auction process can register in e-Procurement portal in order to participate in the bid for getting premier sites in the city.

In a press release, Dr. Natesh said that a total of 300 sites are up for auction and the last date for payment of EMD amount to participate in the e-auction and last date and time of closing of bidding is as follows:

The date for payment of EMD amount for Serial Number of sites 1 to 75 is Aug.13 and the last date of bidding is Aug.17, while that for Serial Number 76 to 150 is Aug.14 with Aug.18 as last date of bidding; for Serial Number 151 to 225 is Aug.17 with Aug.19 as last date of bidding and for Serial Number of sites 226 to 300 is Aug.18 with Aug.20 as last date of bidding.

The closure of Registration and Bid is 6 pm on the mentioned dates.

The sites are available in Vijayanagar, Dattagalli, Saraswathipuram, Lalitadrinagar, Shanthaveri Gopalagowdanagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, R.T. Nagar, Srirampura and Vasanthnagar Layouts.

With the MUDA inviting bids for e-auction of premier sites, non-resident Mysureans and others living abroad and in other States of the country are evincing keen interest to participate in the e-auction. So far, 1,52,000 people have viewed MUDA’s e-Procurement Web portal.

For more details, visit mudamysore.gov.in or mudamysore @gmail.com or Ph: 0821-2420624, 2421942, 2429291.

To participate in the e-auction, visit: eproc.karnataka.gov.in or [email protected], according to a press release.