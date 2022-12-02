KSRTC to run electric buses on Bengaluru-Mysuru route

December 2, 2022

Charging point at Mysuru Sub-Urban Bus Stand getting ready; trial likely on Dec. 18

Mysore/Mysuru: In an attempt to provide better passenger service and a sound-free travel to achieve a green milestone, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is all set to launch electric bus (e-bus) service on the inter-city route between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is already operating a fleet of e-buses and the experiment has proved successful with passengers hailing a hassle-free travel.

Now the KSRTC wants to replicate the success across the State and the Bengaluru- Mysuru route has been considered as a priority route.

A charging point is coming up at the Sub-Urban Bus Stand near the Bengaluru bus section and the civic works are being taken up to complete the elevated platforms on which the charging points will come up. The trial run of the first bus between the two cities will likely be conducted on Dec. 18. One more charging station is coming up at Majestic (Rural Section) Bus Station in Bengaluru. The KSRTC has already struck a deal with Hyderabad-based Olectra Greentech Ltd., which is expected to deliver a prototype e-bus by Dec. 15. By the end of the month, KSRTC expects to take delivery of 25 e-buses. Another 25 are expected by end- February, KSRTC Managing

Director V. Anbu Kumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

While the 150-km Bengaluru- Mysuru route will be a priority, the first stage e-bus operations are being planned to destinations like Virajpet, Madikeri, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere and Belagavi.

Survey favours Mysuru route

According to sources, as per a survey commissioned by the KSRTC, the potential for the Bengaluru-Mysuru route is high and the passengers will prefer a sound-free zero fuel operation.

Now that the 10-lane expressway between the two cities is nearing completion, many who participated in the survey have opined that they would prefer electric buses to any other modes of travel.

KSRTC Mysuru Division Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar told Star of Mysore this morning that as per the directions from the higher officers, the e-bus project will soon see the light of the day. “Though there is no official communication about the launch date, works are being taken up on priority. Charging points are coming up at various destinations so that the buses can proceed after charging fully,” he said.

Passenger safety

The vehicles are installed with tracking units, CCTV and additional measures for passenger safety. They are all equipped with modular batteries with an aim to enable a higher range of kilometres and each bus has 52 Airavata-like seats for comfortable travel.

Apart from procuring e-buses, the KSRTC plans to introduce up to 20 buses with European design and will add 20 BS-6 multi-axle sleeper buses built on the next-generation Volvo 9600 platform to its fleet. One of the longest buses is the 15-metre-long sleeper coach which will contain 40 berths. The European-style bus will offer individual USB charging stations, individual AC louvres and reading lights in addition to space and comfort.

Suggest brand names, win cash prize

Meanwhile, the KSRTC has invited citizens to suggest brand names with taglines and graphics for BS VI- 9600 Volvo Multiple Axle Sleeper and Olectra Electric Bus.

The Corporation has announced on social media that the best entries will be rewarded with cash prizes. While the best brand name with its tagline will win a cash prize of Rs. 10,000, the best graphics will win a cash prize of Rs. 25,000 for each bus. Citizens can send their brand ideas by email to: [email protected] Last date for submission is Dec. 5, 2022.