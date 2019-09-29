KSRTC to ply 2,500 special buses during Dasara

September 29, 2019

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate additional 2,500 special buses for the convenience of tourists visiting Mysuru during world famous Mysuru Dasara.

KSRTC will operate special buses from Kempegowda Bus Station, Satellite Bus Stand on Mysuru Road and Shanthinagar’s BMTC Bus Terminal in Bengaluru to other places in the State and other States from Oct.4 to 8. Also, special buses have been arranged from across the State and other States to Bengaluru on Oct.9. Buses such as Super Fast, Rajahamsa, Airavata and Airavata Club Class (Multi-axle) will be operated during the period.

Buses will operate to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Sringeri, Horanadu, Shivamogga, Madikeri, Mangaluru, Davanagere, Gokarna, Kollur, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Karwar, Ballari, Hospet, Kalaburagi and Raichur in Karnataka and places such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Ooty, Kodaikanal, Thiruchinapalli, Pudukote, Madurai, Panaji, Shirdi, Pune, Ernakulam, Palghat and other places in the neighbouring States.

350 Special Buses for Mysuru Dasara

KSRTC will also operate 350 special buses to Mysuru, which includes 175 additional buses from Satellite Bus Stand on Mysore Road in Bengaluru to Mysuru and another 175 buses for tourist spots around Mysuru such as Chamundi Hill, KRS, Srirangapatna, Nanjangud, Madikeri, Mandya, Malavalli, H.D. Kote, Chamarajanagar and other locations.

Direct bus service from KIA

Direct buses services are already made available from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru through Fly Bus. Tickets can be booked through M-booking facility and for e-ticket, visit www.ksrtc.in

KSRTC has also opened information centres at Sub-Urban Bus Stand and City Bus Stand in Mysuru to help tourists visiting the city during Dasara. This apart, tickets can also be reserved through 708 computerised booking centres across Karnataka and in neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Puducherry.

5% discount on booking

The Transport Corporation has also announced special discount of 5% for bulk booking consisting of minimum four passengers and 10% on booking return tickets. KSRTC has requested the passengers to see details of pickup points and name of the bus stand mentioned on the pre-booked tickets.

It has also said that special buses from other bus stands in the State would be provided depending on the demand.

