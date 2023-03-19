KSRTC Unions announce indefinite stir from Mar. 21

March 19, 2023

Bengaluru: Not satisfied with the State Government’s decision of a 15 percent wage hike, Transport Unions of all the four State-run Transport Corporations — KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC — will go ahead with the indefinite stir from Mar. 21, which is going to badly affect public transport across the State.

The KSRTC Unions Joint Action Committee (JAC), in a press release on Friday, said that the indefinite stir will be launched from Mar. 21 as per earlier schedule.

JAC President H.V. Ananthasubbarao said that the Transport Unions oppose the Government order which says that a 15 percent wage hike will be introduced with effect from Mar. 1.

Pointing out that the Unions had demanded a 25 percent wage hike for employees, he said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has unilaterally announced 15 percent wage hike without bothering to discuss with Transport Unions, which is an insult to thousands of Transport employees and staff.

Maintaining that there is no change regarding the launch of indefinite stir, he said that the stir will be launched from Mar. 21.

The Transport Unions will hold another round of talks on Mar. 21 to discuss the modalities of the stir, he added.