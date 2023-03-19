KSRTC Unions announce indefinite stir from Mar. 21
News

KSRTC Unions announce indefinite stir from Mar. 21

March 19, 2023

Bengaluru: Not satisfied with the State Government’s decision of a 15 percent wage hike, Transport Unions of all the four State-run Transport Corporations — KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC — will go ahead with the indefinite stir from Mar. 21, which is going to badly affect public transport  across the State.

The KSRTC Unions Joint Action Committee (JAC), in a press release on Friday, said that the indefinite stir will be launched from Mar. 21 as per earlier schedule.

JAC President H.V. Ananthasubbarao said that the Transport Unions oppose the Government order which says that a 15 percent wage hike will be introduced with effect from Mar. 1.

Pointing out that the Unions had demanded a 25 percent wage hike for employees, he said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has unilaterally announced 15 percent wage hike without bothering to discuss with Transport Unions, which is an insult to thousands of Transport employees and staff.

Maintaining that there is no change regarding the launch of indefinite stir, he said that the stir will be launched from Mar. 21.

The Transport Unions will hold another round of talks on Mar. 21 to discuss the modalities of the stir, he added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching