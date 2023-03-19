Three names recommended for Mysore Varsity VCs post

March 19, 2023

University has no permanent Vice-chancellor since November 15, 2022

Bengaluru: The Search Committee headed by former VC of Bengaluru’s CMR University Prof. M.S. Shivakumar, formed by the State Government to look out for a new Vice-Chancellor for University of Mysore (UoM) has recommended three names for the sought post.

The four-member Committee comprising former VC of Bengaluru’s CMR University Prof. M.S. Shivakumar, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Punjab Prof. Raghavendra P. Tiwari, CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) Director Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy and Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak, Prof. Prakash Mani Tripathi held a meeting in city yesterday and recommend three names to the Governor.

It is learnt that they have recommended UoM’s Head of the Department of Computer Science Prof. D.S. Guru, Physics faculty of the University of Hyderabad Dr. Sharath Ananthamurthy and UoM’s Physics faculty Dr. N.K. Lokanath to the Governor.

It may be recalled that following the completion of the four-year tenure of Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar as the VC on Nov. 15, 2022, Prof. H. Rajashekhar, the Dean of Faculty of Commerce, Department of Studies in Commerce, was appointed as In-Charge VC with effect from Nov. 15, 2022 till Feb.19, 2023.

However, after his tenure ended Prof. Muzaffar H. Assadi, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Department of Studies in Political Science, was appointed as the Acting VC from Feb. 17, 2023 (Since Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 are general holidays). However his tenure will end on June 30, 2023 as per the notification issued by the Office of Under Secretary to Governor, signed by Governor of Karnataka and Chancellor of Universities Thaawarchand Gehlot.