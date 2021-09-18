KSTDC happy as many opt for Ambaari trips

September 18, 2021

Tourists enjoy double-decker open-top bus ride

Mysore/Mysuru: The beleaguered Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) that was in a fix after launching ‘Ambaari’ double-decker open-top hop-on and hop-off buses due to poor response from tourists following COVID and weekend lockdown, is elated now as the service is getting encouraging response.

On Sept. 5, 63 tourists went around the city in five trips that were covered by two buses. On Sept. 9, 55 tourists enjoyed city views in four trips; on Sept. 11, there were 72 tourists in 5 trips covered by two buses. On Sept. 12, 107 passengers took the service in 7 trips and today in the first trip, over 20 tourists took the bus ride.

The much-delayed service was relaunched on Sept. 4 after many postponements owing to the pandemic and also due to changed political leadership in Karnataka. Initially the response was poor and in August, KSTDC had to reschedule the roll out as not a single ticket (Rs. 250) was sold despite wide publicity.

‘Ambaari’ service, however, looked up after the weekend curfew was lifted, bringing a smile on tourists and also tour operators. Now with Dasara around, the service is expected to be operated in full capacity.

Mysuru has two such buses and sitting on their rooftop, tourists were seen cheering as the bus took them to over 35 destinations in a dedicated city route. Tourists gave thumbs-up to the special ride accompanied by an automated audio guide that explained the significance of tourist places as the bus stopped in front of them.

Interestingly, more than outstation tourists, local residents are coming in large numbers to enjoy the ‘Ambaari’ ride. Those interested may visit the KSTDC Office on JLB Road. There is no advance booking. Tickets are available on-the-spot. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2423652.