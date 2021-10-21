Miscreants pelt stones at Ambaari bus; glass broken
October 21, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Last evening, a few miscreants threw stones at one of the Ambaari buses during its routine city rounds near Highway Circle (Moulana Abul Kalam  Azad Circle) just before it rained and broke the vehicle’s glasses. Fortunately, no tourists or the KSTDC staff were injured.

According to KSTDC Officers, the miscreants were standing by the side of the road and as soon as the bus passed them, they threw stones at the vehicle. A Police complaint will be lodged at Narasimharaja Police Station, they said.

Yesterday, one trip had to be cancelled because of this incident and all other trips came to a standstill due to heavy rains. The damaged bus will be sent for repairs, Officers added.

