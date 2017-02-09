Kudos to Arun Jaitley

Sir,
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has done a commendable job by limiting cash donations to political parties. This is one of the main sources of black money in the country.
Kickbacks for political favours is rampant and every politician, irrespective of political affiliation is a crorepati these days which, majority of them hardly reveal.
Payment to political parties by unknown individuals/organisations should be totally banned. This will go a long way in curbing the menace of black money.
Hope, the Modi Government at the Centre will take a bold step in this direction.
– MRG Murthy
Every day when I read Star of Mysore I get an impression that they can’t wait for Rahul to become the PM and re-establish their old way of life! So, starting from cartoon to Many articles like point of view, they paint the negative picture of India be it by suspected our army action on surgical strikes or the world recognizing India’s potential! Under this circumstance it is hard to know the truth especially when opposition is so loudly screaming that they don’t have freedom of expression and yelling curses against Bjp!
I do not know if the people of India understand the significance of these two news, whi forch came today –
1. Few days ago, US had warned India not to go forward with S400 air defence system deal with Russia, and had threatened a sanction. India went ahead with the deal. Today, US government issued a statement that it has no problem with the deal if it helps their allies (India here) to strengthen their defense capabilities.
.
2. US has put a strong sanction against Iran, which starts next month. This means countries will not be able to trade with Iran, and doing so, they risk a sanction on themselves. Today, Petroleum Ministry issued a statement that India will continue the oil trade with Iran despite US sanctions.
.
I am not going to get into unnecessary terms like 56 inch here, but would definitely like to reiterate that this is not an old India. This is a new India, for whom its own interests matter the most. We have a powerful government who is not afraid to take any decision under international pressure when it comes to national interest. Be it using diplomacy, persuasion or power, we will go ahead with our interests.
.
This is a new country, which is asserting its growing influence!!