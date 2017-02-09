Kudos to Arun Jaitley

Sir,

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has done a commendable job by limiting cash donations to political parties. This is one of the main sources of black money in the country.

Kickbacks for political favours is rampant and every politician, irrespective of political affiliation is a crorepati these days which, majority of them hardly reveal.

Payment to political parties by unknown individuals/organisations should be totally banned. This will go a long way in curbing the menace of black money.

Hope, the Modi Government at the Centre will take a bold step in this direction.

– MRG Murthy