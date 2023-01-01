Kulaste family visits Mysore Palace

Faggan Singh Kulaste, State Minister of Steel and Rural Development, Government of India and his family members, visited Mysore Palace on Dec. 30. Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya is seen felicitating Kulaste couple during the occasion.
Faggan Singh Kulaste, State Minister of Steel and Rural Development, Government of India and his family members, visited Mysore Palace on Dec. 30. Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya is seen felicitating Kulaste couple during the occasion.
Gosh, these BJP ministers are bloated and fat. Corruption does it for you!