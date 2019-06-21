Kumaraswamy holds Grama Vastavya at Yadgir village
Yadgir:  Launching his village stay (Grama Vastavya) during his second term as Chief Minister now, H.D. Kumaraswamy this morning began his Grama Vastavya at Chandaraki village in Yadgir district this morning.

CM Kumaraswamy who popularized ‘Grama Vastavya’ during his previous stint as Chief Minister in 2006, resumed the programme by organizing the first one during his second stint at Chandaraki in Yadgir district, where he will stay tonight at a Government school, which is spruced up for his stay.

Kumaraswamy who left Bengaluru for Yadgir in a train last evening, reached Yadgir early this morning when he was given a warm welcome by JD(S) party workers at the railway station.

Later, Kumaraswamy travelled in a NEKRTC bus to Chandaraki in Gurumitkal taluk, where he was accorded a grand reception by villagers, who were very much enthused by the arrival of the Chief Minister.

