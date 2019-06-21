Passenger Services Committee visits City Railway Station

Mysore: Passenger Services Committee under the Chairmanship of Ramesh Chandra Ratn and members Venkataramani, M.N. Sundar and Sadanand Talavade yesterday inspected the Mysuru Railway Station and took stock of various passenger amenities provided at the Station.

The Committee interacted with rail users waiting in advanced reservation office (PRS), booking office and waiting room to get first-hand information about their experience on the services being provided by the Railways. Senior Railway officials accompanied the Committee during the inspection.

The Committee praised the efforts of Mysuru Division in taking up a slew of passenger amenity works under the ambit of station redevelopment programme. They felt that other stations on Indian Railways should also replicate the Mysuru model.

The Committee also appreciated the arrangements being made for transportation of passengers by road due to disruption of services on account of re modelling work being undertaken in Mysuru station yard.

The team suggested that safety and security of passengers must be assigned the highest priority and asked the Division to never lower the guard. Harnessing the available technology for ensuring greater safety of passengers, especially by increasing the CCTV surveillance covering entry and exit points, the Committee observed and asked the Railways to explore the possibility of providing an emergency medical care centre on Platform 6.

The Committee expressed satisfaction at the level of various services such as free buggies, emergency medical care, online booking of cabs and rooms, water vending machines, etc. being provided at the Station for rail users. The Committee stated that the overall cleanliness standard in the Station premises was very good and that other major Station should also follow suit.

Later in the day the Committee held discussions with Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, Aparna Garg, on issues relating further improvement of services being provided by the Railways to its customers. A power point presentation was given by Dr. S.G. Yathish, Sr.Divisional Commercial Manager, highlighting the various service improvement works contemplated in Mysuru Railway Station. Additional Railway Manager, Mysuru, A. Devasahayam, proposed a vote of thanks.

