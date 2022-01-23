Kushalnagar Traffic ASI missing under mysterious circumstances
News

Kushalnagar Traffic ASI missing under mysterious circumstances

January 23, 2022

Kushalnagar: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attached to Kushalnagar Traffic Police Station has gone missing under mysterious circumstances and Kushalnagar Town Police have launched a hunt to trace him.

The missing ASI is Suresh, a native of Konanur, who was residing at a rented house in Siddaiah Layout at Kushalnagar. Suresh, who returned the penalty receiving receipt book to the Police Station on Jan. 20, had told the staff that he would return after two days and has also made a video call to his wife and daughter in Bengaluru that night.

When calls were made to his mobile phone, it was switched off and his house was locked too. His wife has lodged a missing complaint at Kushalnagar Town Police Station.

It is learnt that Suresh is suffering nervous disorder and according to the tower location, his phone got switched off at Gummanakolli near Kushalnagar on Jan. 20 night.

A special Police team has been formed to trace the ASI.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching