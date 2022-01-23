Road encroachment cleared at Nanjangud

January 23, 2022

40m ft. wide road is now 60 ft. wide

Nanjangud: In an early morning road encroachment clearance drive taken up by Nanjangud City Municipal Council (CMC) behind Citizen School today, the CMC authorities with the help of Police cleared the road encroachments and have converted the 40 ft. road into a 60 ft. one.

Armed with three earth excavating machines and trucks, the authorities, who arrived at the spot at about 5.30 am, began the road encroachment clearance drive at about 8 am. The drive was on when we went to the press at about 12.30 pm.

It is learnt that the road was earmarked as a 60 ft. road but the CMC authorities had planned to lay a 40 ft. road and a guddali puja was also performed for the commencement of road works. But the residents, who had opposed the 40 ft. road, demanded the authorities to lay a 60 ft. road as marked in the plan.

Bowing to the demands of the residents, the CMC officials this morning, took up the road encroachment clearance drive and demolished few houses, commercial establishments that had come up illegally on the road. Road widening and other development works on this stretch of the road will be taken up in the coming days. Tahsildar Shivamurthy, CMC Commissioner Rajanna and staff were present. Circle Inspector Lakshmikanth Talawar and staff provided security during the drive.