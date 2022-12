December 20, 2022

Former Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies (KIKS) faculty, writer and Folk scholar Dr. Ramegowda (RaGow) has been chosen for the prestigious ‘Kuvempu Gourava Puraskara’ given by Bengaluru-based Kannada Janashakti Kendra.

He has been selected for the award in recognition of his services to the fields of Literature, Folklore and Research, according to Kannada Janashakti Kendra President C.K. Ramegowda.