Lab equipment, furniture of Maharani’s Science College moved

October 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Days after the roof of the Chemistry Laboratory in the over century-old Maharani’s Science College on JLB Road came crashing on the morning of Oct. 21, the shifting of furniture, materials, articles and equipment in a total of 20 classrooms and laboratories in the building began this morning.

Today, the furniture and other articles of the roof collapsed classrooms in the building were shifted to the new building that is adjacent to the collapsed one, under the supervision of College Principal D. Ravi. 

From tomorrow, the  lab equipment and other paraphernalia in all laboratories that functioned from the old collapsed portion of the building, will be shifted to the new building, with all safety and precautionary measures in place.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, College Principal D. Ravi said that the relocation  process of a total of 20 classrooms and laboratories has commenced today with the shifting of furniture and other articles in classrooms to the new building.

Pointing out that an experienced agency has been engaged for shifting, he said that the shifting will be completed as soon as possible so as to ensure that there is no disruption in academics for students.

Noting that about 20 labourers were part of the shifting today, he said that all safety measures and utmost care will be taken as the Chemistry and other laboratories housed in the old building are being shifted with all paraphernalia. He further said that the process may take one week.

It may be recalled that the roof of the Chemistry Lab located in the dilapidated structure had collapsed at about 10.40 am on Oct. 21. However, the alertness of the Chemistry Department head and the College Principal, had saved the lives of over 40 students and staff who were in the building.

