Fans pay heartfelt tribute on Appu’s first death anniversary

October 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru, the cultural capital of the State paid rich tributes to late actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar fondly called as ‘Appu’, through various service activities on his first death anniversary yesterday.

A day-long mega health check-up camp was organised at Nayana Kumar Multi-speciality Hospital in Dattagalli, during which more than 150 people underwent health screening. Also, a large portrait of the late actor was placed in front of the Hospital, to which floral tributes were offered. Speaking on the occasion, the Hospital founder K.B. Kumar said that a free health check-up camp marked the first death anniversary of the late actor.

Mass feeding too marked the first death anniversary of late actor ‘Appu,’ who was popularly known as ‘Power Star.’ Floral tributes were paid to huge portraits of Puneeth Rajkumar at Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle in Ramakrishnanagar, Chamundipuram Circle, Agrahara, Bannimantap, Bogadi Ring Road, Sharadadevinagar, Saraswathipuram, T.K. Layout, Teresian College Circle in Siddhartha Layout, Alanahalli, Paduvarahalli (Vinayakanagar), Vontikoppal, Kesare, Rajendranagar, Bandipalya APMC Yard and also at other prominent junctions across the city.

On the occasion of Puneet Rajkumar’s first death anniversary, proprietor of Sri Mahalakshmi Sweets Shivakumar and his son Nithin Shivakumar, under Sri Mahalakshmi Charitable Trust are distributing 108 two-wheelers to their senior employees. On Oct. 26, Shivakumar and Nithin symbolically handed over five two-wheelers to their employees in the presence of MLA G.T. Devegowda at Sri Mahalakshmi Sweets factory in city.

Floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Puneeth at Manjula Sound System on N.S. Road. Karnataka Hindulida Vargagala Jagruta Vedike President K.S. Shivaramu, Rohit, N.R. Nagesh, Lokeshkumar Madapura,Harish Moganna, Chandrashekar and others were present.

At Paduvarahalli (Vinaykanagar), members of Puneeth Rajkumar Abhimaanigala Balaga performed puja to the bust of Puneeth Rajkumar and his portraits at several points in the locality.

Balaga office-bearers Ramesh, Chandru, Somu and others were present.

Writer C.P. Krishnakumar and MLC C.N. Manjegowda offering floral tributes to thev portrait of late actor Puneet Rajkumar at a memorial programme organised at Kannada Sahitya Bhavan in Vijayanagar 1st Stage here yesterday as Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, former District President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, Writer Dr. Latha Rajashekar, journalist Amshi Prasannakumar and others look on.

Fans garlanded a huge cut-out of the late actor near 101 Ganapathi Temple at Agrahara. Songs from hit films of Puneeth Rajkumar were played throughout the day near Padma Theatre in which the late actor’s last film ‘Gandhada Gudi’ is being screened.

Floral tributes were also offered to huge portraits of the late actor at Ramaswamy circle, Ashoka Circle (Ballal Circle) and other circles in city.

A blood donation camp was organised at Jeevadhara Blood Bank on New Sayyaji Rao Road, during which more than 200 members of the public voluntarily donated blood. Also, the Blood Bank distributed uniforms to more than 50 auto drivers in memory of the late actor, followed by mass feeding. Later, Lohit Orchestra troupe presented a musical nite featuring songs from the late actor’s popular movies. Songs featuring Puneeth Rajkumar were also played throughout the day at several localities of the city in remembrance of the late actor, who passed away at Bengaluru on Oct. 29 last year.

Uniforms being distributed by Jeevadhara Blood Bank to auto drivers in front of Indian Medical Association (IMA) building on Sayyaji Rao Road yesterday as Blood Bank Managing Director Girish and others look on.

Jeevadhara Blood Bank held another blood donation camp at Dr. P.H. Raghavendra Shetty Nagamani Hall in Siddarthanagar. More than 50 members of the public donated blood in the camp which was organised in association with Narendra Modi Seva Trust, Samaja Seva Trust,a faction of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and Seva Bharathi.

KEA Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda, Blood Bank Managing Director Girish, Social worker Mahendra Singh Kalappa, MUDA member Lakshmidevi, leaders Savitha Ghatke, Cable Viji, Auto Sadashiva, Chandru and Vidya, Blood On Call Mysuru’s Devendra Parihariya and Anand Mundoth, K.R. Co-operative Bank Vice-President Basavaraj Basappa, actor Raj and others were present.

KMF remembers

The Karnataka Milk Federation(KMF) paid tributes to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who was the brand ambassador for Nandini Products, by printing the name of the film ‘Gandhada Gudi’ on all its Milk packets. Nandini milk packets will continue to have the name of the film for the next 15 days as a mark of tribute to the late actor. It may be mentioned here that Puneeth Rajkumar was the brand ambassador for KMF.