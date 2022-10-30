Mysuru to see 12,000 new jobs as part of Beyond Bengaluru

October 30, 2022

Bengaluru: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka said that 12,000 new jobs will be created with investments around Mysuru and called it a Deepavali gift to the people of the State.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led Government said that many companies are interested in investing in and around Mysuru. A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Karnataka BJP read, “@BSBommai govt gives Diwali gift to the people of Mysore. Under #BeyondBengaluru initiative, Rs. 1,400 crore will be invested around Mysore and the companies have come forward to invest. Due to this, 12,000 jobs will be created and the speed of development of Mysore will increase further.”

Mysuru is the second largest city in Karnataka and is popular for its rich heritage, culture and natural beauty. Because of its favourable climate, it is one of the cities in Karnataka that is expanding the quickest.

Mysuru is quickly becoming a real estate hotspot not just in Karnataka but also across the country. Mysuru has bagged the title of ‘Cleanest City in India’ and the city is considered one of the most cost-effective cities in India when it comes to the standard of living. The day-to-day expenses in the city are way more economic than most metros in the country.

‘Beyond Bengaluru’ is an initiative of the Karnataka Govt. to decentralise development across the State and not limit it just to the capital city. Bommai said his Govt. approved projects worth over Rs. 1.74 lakh crore in the State.

A meeting was held recently with the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) headed by the Chief Minister and the Committee approved 11 development projects for the State. The new projects are expected to generate over 40,000 jobs.