New General Hospital at Hunsur to start functioning by end of year

October 30, 2022

Hunsur: Minister for Health and Medical Education Dr. K. Sudhakar said that the new General Hospital being constructed at Hunsur will be thrown open for public service by the end of this year.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the Hospital construction works here on Friday, Dr. Sudhakar said that the 135 bed Hospital is coming up at a cost of Rs. 32 crore. Pointing out that the Hospital was initially planned in 2018 for 100 bed capacity with an estimated cost of Rs. 25 crore, he said that the delay in the works was due to the increased capacity, change of location of the Hospital and lack of funds.

Now, after he visited the site and reviewed the progress of construction, Dr. Sudhakar said that the additional cost of Rs. 7 crore would soon be released. Noting that once the new Hospital is opened for service, the old Hospital would function as a 30 bed women and children Hospital.

Responding to the public demand for setting up a Government Nursing College at Hunsur, Dr. Sudhakar said that he would take up the matter with higher officials.

