Construction of Theme park at KIA: District Minister flags off soil collection vehicles in city

October 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As a prelude to the unveiling of 108 ft. tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Nov. 11, holy soil collection for construction of a park near KIA is being held across the nation.

Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar flagged off the soil collection vehicle atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Oct. 28. The Kempegowda Ratha with the theme ‘Banni Naada Kattona’ was given a Purna Kumba welcome. Speaking on the occasion, the District Minister said that the soil is being collected from various parts of the State for the construction of a park near the KIA. It is a historical programme where PM Modi will unveil the 108 ft. statue.

Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, various Boards and Corporation Heads and leaders were present on the occasion.