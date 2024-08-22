Ladies Circle Area 13 donates wheelchairs to autistic children
Photo News

Ladies Circle Area 13 donates wheelchairs to autistic children

August 22, 2024

Ladies Circle Area 13 recently donated four wheelchairs to autistic children. This initiative was made possible through the generous contributions of Circlers from MLC 9, MHRT 109, MELC 141 and MART 108. The project, with a total cost of Rs. 25,000, reflects the unwavering commitment of the Ladies Circle towards community service and support for children with special needs. The donors who came together for this noble cause are (standing from left) Cr. Kaavya, Cr. Annusha, Cr. Sapna, Cr. Garima, Cr. Savinaya, Cr. Sangeetha, Cr. Komal, Cr. Kumarpal, Cr. Sanjana, Cr. Garima and Cr. Vinutha.

