Mysore Anglo-Indian Association gets new team

The new office-bearers of the All-India Anglo-Indian Association (AIAIA), Mysore Branch, for the year 2024-2025, were elected at the Annual General Body Meeting held in city on Aug. 18. Seen in the picture are (from left) Caroline Daly (Member), Craig Parker (Youth Vice-President), Irene Marie Dove (Hon. Treasurer), Barbara Bayer (Joint Treasurer), Jude Daly (Vice-President), Gerard Edwards (Hon. Secretary), Dr. Lawrence Jenkins (Governing Body Member), Joy Anthony Dove (President), Glen Taylor (Member), Sheldon Taylor (Youth Member), Richard Sherwood (Member), Gregory Cuffly (Member – not in picture) and Christine Lynn Dcruz (Youth Member – not in picture).
