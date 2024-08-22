Mysore Anglo-Indian Association gets new team
Photo News

Mysore Anglo-Indian Association gets new team

August 22, 2024

The new office-bearers of the All-India Anglo-Indian Association (AIAIA), Mysore Branch, for the year 2024-2025, were elected at the Annual General Body Meeting held in city on Aug. 18. Seen in the picture are (from left) Caroline Daly (Member), Craig Parker (Youth Vice-President), Irene Marie Dove (Hon. Treasurer), Barbara Bayer (Joint Treasurer), Jude Daly (Vice-President), Gerard Edwards (Hon. Secretary), Dr. Lawrence Jenkins (Governing Body Member), Joy Anthony Dove (President), Glen Taylor (Member), Sheldon Taylor (Youth Member), Richard Sherwood (Member), Gregory Cuffly (Member – not in picture) and Christine Lynn Dcruz (Youth Member – not in picture).

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching