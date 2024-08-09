Lakhs to attend Mysuru Chalo valedictory tomorrow: Former MLA

News

August 9, 2024

Nanjangud: Former MLA B. Harshavardhan has said  there has been a large scale outcry against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, over the allegations related to scams at MUDA and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes (ST) Corporation Ltd.,  and in protest against the scams, several lakhs of people are expected to participate in the valedictory of Mysuru Chalo organised by BJP-JD(S) party in Mysuru tomorrow (Aug. 10).

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Harshavardhan said, Congress party which ascended the seat of power, by posing as a saviour of Constitution, diverted Rs. 28,000 crore meant for the welfare of SC and STs under Scheduled Caste Sub-plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-plan (TSP), in the name of Guarantee Schemes, has indulged in anti-Constitution acts. On the other hand, the influential persons in the Government itself had an unholy nexus to transfer multi-crore funds of Valmiki Corporation, to the bank accounts of private parties, to bear the poll expenses of Telangana.

During his previous tenure as CM, Siddaramaiah had constituted Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) by scrapping Lokayukta. Now he is out to hide his corrupt deeds, by organising Congress Janandolana Convention in Mysuru. The official machinery is being misused by fixing a target to bring in people to the Convention, by spending crores of rupees, said Harshavardhan.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh made a hurried visit to MUDA, as he flew to Mysuru from Bengaluru in a chopper, only to hush up the scam. This hasty visit of the Minister has triggered a volley of queries on social media, where the netizens are asking, whether he is a Minister or thief?

The Judicial Inquiry was ordered, after the Minister carried all the documents from MUDA. How to take back the documents pertaining to the MUDA scam now? asked  the former MLA Harshavardhan.

Strangely, Social Welfare and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, is mum over the diversion of SCSP and TSP funds, he alleged.

BJP Nanjangud Rural President Kendagannappa, Urban President Siddaraju, Backward Classes Unit District President Balachandru, former Zilla Panchayat Member C. Chikkaranga Nayaka, former CMC President Mahadeva Swamy, Councillor Mahadeva Prasad, Srinivas Reddy, Raghavendra and Mahadeva Swamy were present at the press meet.

Searching