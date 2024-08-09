Historic bronze for men’s hockey team
News, Sports

Historic bronze for men’s hockey team

August 9, 2024

Legendary goal keeper Sreejesh ends  his international career on a high

Paris: In a dramatic finale to the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey tournament, India clinched the bronze medal with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Spain yesterday. The match, played at the historic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, was a testament to India’s resilience and skill, as they mirrored their podium finish from Tokyo 2020 and added a fourth bronze to their Olympic hockey legacy.

The victory marked a historic achievement for India, as they became the first team since Munich 1972 to secure back-to-back Olympic medals. It also served as a fitting farewell to P.R. Sreejesh, the veteran goalkeeper whose heroic saves played a crucial role in sealing the win. With this bronze medal, Sreejesh concluded his illustrious international career on a high note, adding one final accolade to his storied tenure.

Following India’s historic bronze medal triumph, Hockey India announced a cash award of Rs. 15 lakh for each player of the team and Rs 7.5 lakh for each member of the support staff in recognition of their outstanding achievement at the Olympics.

