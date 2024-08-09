Congress’ Janandolana Rally and BJP-JD(S)’ Convention in city: Traffic diversion today, tomorrow

August 9, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With Congress party holding Janandolana Convention today and the BJP-JD(S) holding its convention tomorrow, the Police have diverted traffic in city.

Today from 4 pm to 8 pm

Movement of KSRTC buses and other vehicles proceeding towards Bengaluru via Fountain Circle – Millennium (LIC) Circle – Link Road Junction – Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road- Kempegowda (Manipal Hospital) Junction is restricted and the diverted routes are as follows:

Vehicles proceeding from KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand side should proceed via the North Gate junction of Government Guest House – Kalikambaha Junction – Samosa Corner – Udayagiri Road – Udayagiri Junction – Mahadevapura Ring Road Junction to reach Rammanahalli Road and move towards Bengaluru.

Vehicles can proceed via KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand – North Gate junction of Government Guest House – Kalikambaha Junction – Nazarbad Circle – Male Mahadeshwara Road – R. Mahadevappa Circle – Deve Gowda Circle – Bannur-Malavalli Road and proceed further.

KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand – Hardinge Circle – Gun House Circle – Ramaswamy Circle – MUDA Junction – Metropole Hotel Circle – Dasappa Circle – KRS Road – Royal Inn Junction – Palahalli Pump House to reach Srirangapatna Road and move further.

KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand – Irwin Road – Nehru Circle – Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle – Railway Station Circle – Dasappa Circle – KRS Road – Royal Inn Junction – Palahalli Pump House to reach Srirangapatna Road and proceed further.

Vehicles arriving from Bengaluru side

Vehicles coming from Bengaluru side, instead of proceeding on the Expressway and Service Roads should take the following routes:

Gowripura – Srirangapatna – Paschimavahini – Royal Inn Junction – KRS Road to reach Dasappa Circle and proceed to the Bus Stand.

Kalasthavadi – Mahadevapura Road – Pushpashrama Junction – Mahadevapura Ring Road Junction – Udayagiri Road to reach Kalikambha Junction and reach the Bus Stand.

Kanakapura – Malavalli – Bannur – Deve Gowda Circle – Male Mahadeshwara Road to reach Nazarbad Circle and reach the Bus Stand.

Movement and parking of vehicles has been banned at Kempegowda Circle, New Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, Millennium (LIC) Circle – Nelson Mandela Road, Highway Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road – Deaf and Dumb Junction, RMC Circle and JK Grounds.

Tomorrow (Aug. 10) from 8 am to 6 pm

With the BJP-JD(S)’ Mysuru Chalo Padayatra entering city and holding a massive convention at Maharaja’s College Grounds tomorrow, parking and movement of traffic has been banned on the following roads:

Both sides from Ramaswamy Circle to Fire Brigade Junction (except for vehicles arriving for the programme).

Movement of vehicles has been banned from MUDA Junction till Vishwamanava Double Road Junction (except for vehicles arriving for the event).

Parking and movement of traffic has been banned on both sides from DC Office Arch Gate Junction till the Court Junction on Krishnaraja Boulevard (except for vehicles arriving for the programme).

Movement of vehicles has been banned from Metropole Hotel Circle till Ramaswamy Circle on JLB Road. Parking has been banned at JK Grounds Junction, Gayathri Bhavan, Dewan’s Road, Shivarampet Road, Narayana Shastri Road, Chamaraja Double Road, JLB Road, KR Boulevard Road and Swimming Pool Road, according to City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.