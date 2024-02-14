Leaning electric pole triggers threat at VV Market

February 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Adding to the list of civic bodies in news for wrong reasons in the recent days, the laxity of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) in addressing the grievances of general public has come to fore.

A huge branch of a dead tree fell on the electricity line pulling down the pole aside, at Vani Vilas Market (VV Market) near N. Madhava Rao Circle (Agrahara) in the city recently. The pole stands in the midst of a row of shops and taking it into cognisance, those concerned have cut off power supply. But the possibilities of danger cannot be ignored, with the pole leaning towards the aisle where people regularly move at the market.

Meanwhile, the CESC officials have been allegedly negligent in not replacing the damaged electric pole in spite of complaints.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, the vendors said that the electric pole was damaged as a result of a huge branch of a dead tree falling on the electric line about five days ago. Despite making several complaints to CESC and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) no action has been initiated so far to address the issue, they alleged.