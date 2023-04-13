Legal expert Dr. C.K.N. Raja passes away at 91

April 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Legal expert Dr. C.K.N. Raja (91), a resident of Lakshmipuram, passed away following age-related ailments at a private hospital in city yesterday.

A native of Nanjangud, he leaves behind his wife Meenakshi Raja, son R. Srikanta Prasad, daughters-in-law Dr. Gayathri Prasad and Sandhya, grandchildren Aditya and Avinash and a host of relatives, friends and students. His eldest son Dr. R. Keshav Prasad (59), a Paediatrician and a resident of Kuvempunagar, had predeceased him on Oct. 14, 2018, following a heart attack.

Last rites of Dr. Raja were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill yesterday evening, according to family sources.

Profile: Born on Feb. 19, 1932, Dr. C.K.N. Raja was inclined towards legal subjects since his childhood days as his father late C.K. Nagappa and late grandfather were advocates.

He completed BSc., BL from the University of Mysore, did his LLM and obtained Ph.D degree from Karnatak University in Dharwad. He was said to be the first South Indian to do a Ph.D on Indian Constitution.

A Constitutional Law and International Law Expert, Dr. Raja was a practicing advocate from 1953 to 58, before shifting to teaching which he did with passion for 60 years. He taught Law at Sarada Vilas Law College from 1958 to 1966, University Law College in Dharwad from 1966 to 1974, PG Department of Law at Mysore University from 1974 to 1992. He also served as Professor, HoD, Dean, Faculty of Law, Member of Syndicate, Senate and Academic Council, for 18 long years.

Dr. Raja also served as the Principal of SBRR Mahajana Law College in Jayalakshmipuram from 1992 to 1998 and was the Director of Legal Studies, SBRR Mahajana Law College from 1998.

He had even served as the Member of Indian Law Institute, Indian Institute of Public Administration, Indian Institute of Criminology, All India Law Teachers Association, Director of The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Member of the Management Committee of Anathalaya, Mysuru and Policy Holders’ Council of LIC of India.

Dr. Raja had authored 25 books on Law, more than 250 research articles which were published in leading journals of Law and two novels in Kannada. He had contributed humorous articles to many magazines in Kannada like Sudha, Mayura and Kasturi. His book ‘Yaree Urgent Benglur’ had bagged an award.