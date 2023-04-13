For 100 percent voting: Bike rally, street play, door-to-door visit

April 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A bike rally was taken out and street play was staged to create awareness on voting by the District and Taluk-level SVEEP Committee at various villages in Yelwal hobli on Tuesday.

The two-wheelers including Officers and Staff held placards with slogans on compulsory voting for building a strong democracy and went on a rally. The rally started from DMG Halli and passed through Kamaravalli, Seegalli, Nagawala, Yelwal, Gungralchatra, Yalachalli, Doddegowdana Koppal, Kallur, K. Naganahalli, Anandur, Chikkanahalli, Hale Unduwadi and Megalapura before concluding at Maidanahalli.

Later, a street play was staged at Maidanahalli to create awareness on voting.

H. D. Girish, Executive Officer of Taluk Panchayat, who kick-started the bike rally said, “The electoral process is to lay a firm foundation for building a strong democracy. Everybody should take part in voting on May 10 without falling prey for any allurements.” To enable all to take part in the polling, required basic facilities have been made by Gram Panchayat at Polling Booths, said Girish.

Assistant Director of Taluk Panchayat K.M. Raghunath, Girish, Panchayat Development Officers Rukmangada, Hemanth, Pradeep Kumar, K.V. Girish, GP Secretaries, Bill Collectors and others were present.

House-to-House

The District Administration, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and District-Level SVEEP Committee had jointly launched a door-to-door campaign to educate the voters in those booths with low voter turnout on the importance of ‘Moral Voting’.

The awareness on compulsory voting is being conducted at those booths with a low turnout in Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly Constituencies, in the city limits.

Localities like Ashokapuram, HUDCO Layout in N. R. Mohalla, Police Quarters at Jyothinagar, and quarters of Forest Officers and Staff are also visited.

Ranjit Kumar, District SVEEP Committee Nodal Officer, said “With the aim of achieving 100 percent voting at those booths which recorded low turnout in 2018, the campaign has been launched to educate the voters.”

MCC’s SVEEP Committee is also going door-to-door to redress grievances related to voting on the spot and appeal them to vote without fail. If the voters are aged above 80, they will be educated about how to vote through postal ballot, added Ranjit Kumar.