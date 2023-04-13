Poll notification issued: None file nomination papers on Day 1

April 13, 2023

Apr. 20 last date for filing nominations

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) issuing the Poll Notification for the Karnataka Assembly Polls-2023 today (Apr.13), the process of filing of nomination papers for the May 10 Assembly polls, began in all the 11 Assembly segments of the district this morning.

As recommended by the ECI, the Governor of Karnataka issued a Gazette Notification (dated Apr.13, 2023) calling upon all Assembly Constituencies of the State( 224 seats) to elect members to the Legislative Assembly of the State as per the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, for the purpose of constituting a new Legislative Assembly. The term of the current Assembly ends on May 24, 2023.

Though the process of filing of nomination papers began soon after the issuance of Poll Notification, no nomination papers were filed on the first day today in any of the four Assembly Constituencies of the city — Chamaraja, Chamundeshwari, Krishnaraja and Narasimharaja, till we went to the press.

The candidates can file their nomination papers between 11 am and 3 pm on all the working days till Apr.20. But as Apr.14 and 16 are Government holidays, no nominations will be received on these two days.

Scrutiny of all the nominations received will take place on Apr.21 and the last date for withdrawal of papers is Apr.24.

Polling will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 13, following which the entire election process will be completed on May 15.

Candidates contesting from Chamaraja Assembly segment (No.217) can deliver their nomination papers to the Returning Officer (RO) or to the Assistant Returning Officer (Zonal Commissioner, Zone-5, MCC) at Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Hall, First Floor, MCC Office Building, New Sayyaji Rao road. The RO for Chamaraja segment is G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MCC Commissioner.