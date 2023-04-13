Varuna BJP candidate Somanna calls on Suttur Seer, Sreenivasa Prasad

April 13, 2023

To file nomination papers at Varuna on Apr. 17 at 11 am

Siddu attends Chamundeshwari party workers meeting

Mysore/Mysuru: Two days after the BJP High Command announced his candidature from Varuna and Chamarajanagar, Housing Minister V. Somanna had a Temple run this morning and later called on Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. He also visited the residence of Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad and other party leaders to seek support.

Meanwhile, Somanna’s rival in Varuna, former CM Siddharamaiah, is holding a pre-poll meeting today with party workers of Chamundeshwari at Hombalamma Siddarameshwara Kalyana Mantapa at Kergalli village. The former CM is expected to enthuse the party workers to woo voters to cast their votes in favour of Congress.

Somanna, who arrived from Bengaluru, was given a warm welcome by Mysuru BJP leaders at Manipal Hospital Junction on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

Somanna then visited Chamundi Temple atop the Hill and Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill, where he was closeted with Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji for some time.

He later drove to the residence of senior BJP leader and Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad at Jayalakshmipuram and held talks with him after presenting a bouquet to the veteran leader. During the talks, Somanna sought full cooperation of Prasad, to which the veteran leader is said to have agreed and also wished him all success.

MP Pratap Simha, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, former MUDA Chairman C. Basavegowda and other party leaders were present.

Later speaking to reporters, Somanna said that he will file his nomination papers as the Varuna Constituency BJP candidate Apr. 17 at 11 am in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other top BJP leaders. Somanna said he will begin touring Varuna from tomorrow (Apr.14).

“I will take everyone into confidence in Varuna and meet all the BJP leaders who were aspirants for the seat. I have been getting good response from the people of Varuna ever since the party announced my candidature”, he said while expressing confidence of winning from both Varuna and Chamarajanagar.

Somanna also visited the residence of BJP leader Mallikarjun at Kuvempunagar. Mallikarjun was a strong aspirant for party ticket from Varuna and sought his support. Somanna is likely to visit Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple in Nanjangud and a couple of other temples later today.